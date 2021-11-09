Verona Pharma EPS beats by $0.27
Nov. 09, 2021 2:07 AM ETVerona Pharma plc (VRNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $40M
- Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021, were $166.5M vs. $146.0M as at June 30, 2021.
- "We believe our cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021, expected cash receipts from the U.K. tax credit program and funding expected to become available under the $30.0 million debt financing facility secured in November 2020, will enable us to fund our planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the end of 2023."