Verona Pharma EPS beats by $0.27

Nov. 09, 2021 2:07 AM ETVerona Pharma plc (VRNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $40M
  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021, were $166.5M vs. $146.0M as at June 30, 2021.
  • "We believe our cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021, expected cash receipts from the U.K. tax credit program and funding expected to become available under the $30.0 million debt financing facility secured in November 2020, will enable us to fund our planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the end of 2023."
