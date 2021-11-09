Brainard interviewed at the White House for Fed Chair post
Nov. 09, 2021 4:35 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor21 Comments
- President Biden looks like he's getting serious about possibly replacing Jerome Powell as head of the Federal Reserve. According to a report from Bloomberg, Fed Governor Lael Brainard was interviewed for the top job at the U.S. central bank when she visited the White House last week. At the time, Biden said he'd make a decision "fairly quickly," with Powell's current term expiring in February. Squad members, progressives urge Biden to replace Powell as Fed chair.
- Bigger picture: Brainard is the only Democrat on the Fed's Board of Governors and the only non-Trump appointee. She has opposed Powell on numerous occasions, including on matters of big bank oversight and regulation, and has found a path to address climate change through the Fed's financial stability mission. Brainard has also advocated for making the financial system more inclusive and is seen as a safe bet that would continue Powell's interest rate policy. Senator Warren calls Powell a 'dangerous man.'
- Meanwhile, Fed Governor Randal Quarles announced yesterday he would resign in December, giving the Biden administration another opportunity to influence the direction of future monetary policy. Quarles was already on the fence about leaving after his role as vice chair of bank supervision expired in October and his time as chair of the Financial Stability Board was due to run out next month. A trading controversy already led to the resignation of two regional Fed presidents (Kaplan and Rosengren) in September, while Biden could fill several other seats on the seven-member Fed Reserve Board within the next few months (Clarida's term expires in January and there is still a vacancy from Janet Yellen).
- New lineup: Even is she is not nominated as chair, there's a good chance Brainard could replace Quarles as vice chair of supervision. That would not only give her increased influence over the nation's banking system, but she would also be "given a reasonable amount of free hand," said Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory. "Obviously, Brainard would be a stronger, more stringent regulator than Quarles was."