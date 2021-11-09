nVent prices $300M debt offering
Nov. 09, 2021 5:12 AM ETnVent Electric plc (NVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- nVent Finance S.à r.l., a wholly-owned subsidiary of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) priced a public offering of $300M of 2.750% senior notes due 2031.
- The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed as to payment of principal and interest by nVent Electric plc.
- Offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021.
- Net proceeds, together with cash on hand, will be used to fund the redemption of all of its $300M of 3.950% senior notes due 2023and for general corporate purposes.
- BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the joint lead active book-running managers for the offering.