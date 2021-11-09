Hain Celestial EPS in-line, beats on revenue; issues FY22 and 1H guidance
Nov. 09, 2021 6:40 AM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $454.9M (-8.8% Y/Y) beats by $12.38M.
- Adjusted gross margin of 23.9%, a 24 basis point decrease from the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $47.3 million compared to $54.9 million in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.4%, a 61 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.
- For full fiscal year 2022, compared to fiscal year 2021, the Company continues to expect: Low single digit adjusted net sales growth, Modest adjusted gross margin expansion, and Mid to high single digit adjusted EBITDA growth.
- 1H outlook: Net sales to be down low single digit on an adjusted basis in the first half of fiscal year 2022 and up by mid to high single digit in the second half, and Adjusted EBITDA to be down mid-single digit in the first half of fiscal year 2022 and up low double digits in the second half.