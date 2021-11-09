Cinemark rallies after attracting positive rating from Credit Suisse
Nov. 09, 2021 6:55 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse turns positive on the upside for Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) with an upgrade to an Outperform rating from Neutral. The theater chain is expected to be more competitive on pricing than rivals and noted to have a stronger geographic mix that skews to suburban markets.
- Analyst Meghan Durkin: "We see Cinemark as the best positioned U.S. pure play theater operator as the box office recovery ramps up into 2022. Cinemark has gained share post COVID-19, and given its affordable pricing coupled with superior experience, we expect Cinemark’s North American box office share to sustain at [about] 14% compared to its pre pandemic levels of [less than] 13%."
- Credit Suisse pushes up its price target on Cinemark (CNK) to $25 vs. $16 prior PT and the average Wall Street price target of $21.65.
- Shares of Cinemark are up 3.00% premarket to $22.30.
