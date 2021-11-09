Cinemark rallies after attracting positive rating from Credit Suisse

Nov. 09, 2021 6:55 AM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Warner Bros. To Put 2021 Theatrical Movie Releases On HBO Max Streaming Service

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Credit Suisse turns positive on the upside for Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) with an upgrade to an Outperform rating from Neutral. The theater chain is expected to be more competitive on pricing than rivals and noted to have a stronger geographic mix that skews to suburban markets.
  • Analyst Meghan Durkin: "We see Cinemark as the best positioned U.S. pure play theater operator as the box office recovery ramps up into 2022. Cinemark has gained share post COVID-19, and given its affordable pricing coupled with superior experience, we expect Cinemark’s North American box office share to sustain at [about] 14% compared to its pre pandemic levels of [less than] 13%."
  • Credit Suisse pushes up its price target on Cinemark (CNK) to $25 vs. $16 prior PT and the average Wall Street price target of $21.65.
  • Shares of Cinemark are up 3.00% premarket to $22.30.
  • Read the wrapup from last week's box office battle.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.