II-VI EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue; issues FQ2 guidance

Nov. 09, 2021 6:59 AM ETII-VI Incorporated (IIVI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $795M (+9.2% Y/Y) misses by $14.79M.
  • Press Release
  • Adjusted gross margin was 40.0% compared to 39.6% in last year's quarter. Adjusted Operating margin down from 19.1% to 18.9% Y/Y.
  • The outlook for the second fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021 is revenue of $790 million to $840 million vs. consensus of $844.98M and earnings per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis of $0.75 to $0.95 vs. consensus of $0.94.
