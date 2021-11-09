Tech-focused, DP Cap Acquisition I prices $200M IPO, trading commences today

Nov. 09, 2021 7:18 AM ETDP Cap Acquisition Corp I Units (DPCSU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • DP Cap Acquisition I (DPCSU) priced its 20M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, "DPCSU" commencing Nov.9.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable public warrant wherein the warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 3M additional units.
  • The shares of Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq under the symbols "DPCS" and "DPCSW," respectively.
  • Offer is expected to close on Nov.12.
  • Blank check company, DP Cap Acquisition I is formed by Data Point Capital targeting the tech-enabled consumer and tech sectors; it plans to target the tech-enabled consumer and tech sectors, particularly e-commerce and marketplaces and enterprise software and focusing on businesses with enterprise values above $750M.
