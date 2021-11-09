First Watch rallies after posting strong results in its first post-IPO earnings report

Nov. 09, 2021 7:18 AM ETFirst Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

A heap of healthy vegan gluten free whole grain pancakes made with buckwheat flour topped with raspberries and blueberries with icing sugar sprinkled on top

Mehriban Aliyeva/iStock via Getty Images

  • First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) gains after topping estimates with its first earnings report as a publicly-traded company.
  • First Watch (FWRG) reported same-restaurant sales growth of 46.2% and ame-restaurant traffic growth of 40.1%. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.0M vs. $2.6M a year ago. Labor and other related expenses for the quarter was 32.6% of restaurants sales vs. 34.7% during the same period in 2020 and 35.2% during the same period in 2019.
  • Bank of America reiterates a Buy rating on First Watch (FWRG) after taking in the earnings report. The firm apply a 21X multiple to the F23 EBITDA estimate to compute a $30 price objective that reps 45% upside potential.
  • Shares of FRWG are up 2.47% premarket to $21.20 after the IPO was priced on October 1 at $18 per share.
