Blue Owl Capital reports Q3 results

Nov. 09, 2021 7:31 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11; GAAP EPS of -$0.16.
  • "Blue Owl's strong financial results for the third quarter of 2021 demonstrate the power of our permanent capital, which drives 97% percent of our management fees and enhances the trajectory of our AUM and earnings growth. Blue Owl's assets under management exceeded $70 billion for the third quarter, an increase of 13% from the prior quarter, reflecting record gross originations of $8.8 billion in our Direct Lending business and robust appreciation in our GP Solutions business." said Doug Ostrover, CEO of Blue Owl.
  • Press release
