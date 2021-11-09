Uranium Energy to buy Uranium One Americas in $131M deal

  • Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) +3.1% pre-market on news it agrees to acquire Uranium One Americas for $112M in cash and the replacement of $19M in reclamation bonding, a deal the company says will make it America's largest uranium mining company.
  • Uranium One Americas is a subsidiary of Uranium One Inc., the world's fourth largest uranium producer and part of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom.
  • The U1A assets are primarily located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.
  • "The purchase price is equal to only 12% of our current enterprise value, yet the acquisition doubles the size of our production capacity in three key categories: total number of permitted U.S. ISR projects, resources and processing infrastructure," Uranium Energy President and CEO Amir Adnani says.
  • Uranium Energy shares hit a 52-week high $5.22 yesterday, and have surged 462% over the past year.
