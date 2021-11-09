RealReal rallies after earnings while Needham thinks profitability path is on the way
Nov. 09, 2021 7:41 AM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Needham reiterates a Buy rating on The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) after taking in the retailer's Q3 earnings report beat.
- Analyst Anna Andreeva and team say valuation at 1.8X EV/sales is at a big discount to other resale platforms like Poshmark at 4X. They also think the profitability narrative on RealReal is finally becoming powerful into next year with opex leverage starting to kick in. Looking ahead, the firm circles the Q4 earnings call as the moment where the path to profitability is articulated by management.
- Needham boosts estimates on REAL and assigns a price target of $35 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $21.80.
- Shares of REAL are up 14.94% premarket to $5.77 after the Q3 earnings topper.