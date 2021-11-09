Accel Entertainment is on watch after Deutsche Bank turns bullish

Nov. 09, 2021 8:03 AM ETAccel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Forex candlesticks and financial graph and chart with bar diagram

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Deutsche Bank hikes its rating on Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) to Buy after having the gaming terminal operator lined up at Hold.
  • Analyst Steven Pizzella: "We believe ACEL represents an underappreciated growth story within our gaming coverage universe (~17% two-year adjusted EBITDA CAGR), with ample capacity to flex the balance sheet (2023E net debt to EBITDA 0.2x) for continued M&A and/or capital return initiatives, that should, in turn, lead to multiple expansion. ACEL is currently trading at ~2.4 turns below its historical average, on a 2023 basis, and at a ~2.2 turn EBITDA discount, and ~280 bps free cash flow yield discount, to the regional gaming peers in our coverage universe."
  • The firm assigns a price target of $17 to ACEL vs. the average analyst PT of $16.50.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ACEL ranks its 3rd in the casino sector.
