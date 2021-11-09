Pfizer to gain ex-U.S. rights to Biohaven migraine med Nurtec in up to $1.24B deal

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will gain commercialization rights to Biohaven Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:BHVN) migraine drug Nurtec ODC (rimegepant) outside the U.S. under a new agreement.
  • Under the arrangement, Biohaven will receive an upfront payment of $500M -- $150M in cash and $350M in a purchase of Biohaven stock at a 25% premium. Biohaven is also eligible for up to $740M in milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalties.
  • Pfizer will also gain ex-U.S. rights to zavegepant, a third generation, CGRP receptor antagonist, under investigation for intranasal delivery and a soft-gel formulation in phase 3 for migraine.
  • Biohaven shares are down ~15% premarket.
  • Biohaven also reported Q3 2021 earnings today.
