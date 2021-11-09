Accenture invests in Geneyx Genomex; terms undisclosed
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) makes strategic investment in Geneyx to expand the use of genetic data for targeted and personalized therapeutics and diagnostics.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- Geneyx helps improve patient outcomes associated with hereditary and rare diseases by providing disease-specific, clinically relevant insights around risk prediction, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment for clinical and pharmaceutical organizations.
- Geneyx is also joining Accenture’s (ACN) network of innovation partners connected to the INTIENT platform, which enables life science companies to advance the discovery, development, and commercialization of New Science.
- David Yizhar, Geneyx CEO and co-founder: “Accenture’s (ACN) investment and support will enable Geneyx to accelerate the adoption of our AI-based genomic interpretation technology on a global scale helping to leverage insights from siloed genetic data around the world and powering clinical research and pharmaceutical discovery.”