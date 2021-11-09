Accenture invests in Geneyx Genomex; terms undisclosed

M&A word made with building blocks

SB/iStock via Getty Images

  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) makes strategic investment in Geneyx to expand the use of genetic data for targeted and personalized therapeutics and diagnostics.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • Geneyx helps improve patient outcomes associated with hereditary and rare diseases by providing disease-specific, clinically relevant insights around risk prediction, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment for clinical and pharmaceutical organizations.
  • Geneyx is also joining Accenture’s (ACN) network of innovation partners connected to the INTIENT platform, which enables life science companies to advance the discovery, development, and commercialization of New Science.
  • David Yizhar, Geneyx CEO and co-founder: “Accenture’s (ACN) investment and support will enable Geneyx to accelerate the adoption of our AI-based genomic interpretation technology on a global scale helping to leverage insights from siloed genetic data around the world and powering clinical research and pharmaceutical discovery.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.