Society Pass prices $26M IPO, trading starts today

Nov. 09, 2021 8:16 AM ETSociety Pass Incorporated (SOPA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Society Pass (SOPA) priced its 2.89M shares IPO at $9/share; shares will be listed on Nasdaq and will trade under the symbol, "SOPA" starting today.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 433,333 additional shares.
  • Offering is expected to close on Nov.12.
  • SoPa provides merchants with SoPa.asia – an online commerce platform for users, alongside with #HOTTAB Biz – a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia, and #HOTTAB POS – a specialized POS technology solution.
  • In September, SA Contributor Donovan Jones wrote "Society Pass Seeks U.S. IPO Acquisition Capital"
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.