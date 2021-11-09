Society Pass prices $26M IPO, trading starts today
Nov. 09, 2021 8:16 AM ETSociety Pass Incorporated (SOPA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Society Pass (SOPA) priced its 2.89M shares IPO at $9/share; shares will be listed on Nasdaq and will trade under the symbol, "SOPA" starting today.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 433,333 additional shares.
- Offering is expected to close on Nov.12.
- SoPa provides merchants with SoPa.asia – an online commerce platform for users, alongside with #HOTTAB Biz – a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia, and #HOTTAB POS – a specialized POS technology solution.
- In September, SA Contributor Donovan Jones wrote "Society Pass Seeks U.S. IPO Acquisition Capital"