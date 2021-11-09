Tesla is said to be looking at using second factory site in Shanghai
Nov. 09, 2021 8:17 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor65 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is likely to set up a second electric vehicle factory in Shanghai, according to reporting from Digitimes Asia.
- Sources tip the website that the electric vehicle maker is also anticipated to shift more of its component orders to suppliers with manufacturing sites locally in China.
- Shares of Tesla are up 0.95% premarket to $1,173.72 and trade well above their 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. While TSLA turned lower yesterday on some concerns over Elon Musk selling up to 10% of his holdings, the stock is still up 48% over the last six weeks and has a $1.23T market cap. Despite that lofty valuation, Tesla has the fourth highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in the auto sector.
