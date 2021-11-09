Karuna Therapeutics, Zai Lab team up for experimental psychiatric therapy in China

Nov. 09, 2021

  • Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) for the development, production, and commercialization of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in Greater China.
  • KarXT is currently undergoing studies as a potential treatment for schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease.
  • Per the terms, Zai Lab (ZLAB) will obtain exclusive rights for KarXT in countries including China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
  • In return, Karuna (KRTX) will receive $35M in upfront cash payment, up to $152M in potential development and commercial milestones, and other payments in addition to low-double-digit to high-teens tiered royalties based on annual net sales of KarXT.
  • In Q4 2021, the company expects to begin the Phase 3 ARISE trial for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia who fail to show an adequate response to standard of care.
