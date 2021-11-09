SiriusPoint signs multi-year underwriting partnership and strategic investment with LimitFi

Nov. 09, 2021
  • Limit Financial, managing general agent specializing in credit insurance and reinsurance solutions, and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) signed a multi-year underwriting capacity partnership and a strategic investment that will support existing and future credit insurance product offerings.
  • This partnership provides LimitFi with committed capacity to execute credit insurance, and SiriusPoint with immediate access to credit insurance opportunities underwritten through LimitFi’s platform.
  • With their multi-year underwriting capacity arrangement and SiriusPoint's investment in LimitFi, the companies aim to improve and expand on this already growing credit insurance market.
  • Shares trading 0.51% higher premarket
