SiriusPoint signs multi-year underwriting partnership and strategic investment with LimitFi
Nov. 09, 2021 8:22 AM ETSiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Limit Financial, managing general agent specializing in credit insurance and reinsurance solutions, and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) signed a multi-year underwriting capacity partnership and a strategic investment that will support existing and future credit insurance product offerings.
- This partnership provides LimitFi with committed capacity to execute credit insurance, and SiriusPoint with immediate access to credit insurance opportunities underwritten through LimitFi’s platform.
- With their multi-year underwriting capacity arrangement and SiriusPoint's investment in LimitFi, the companies aim to improve and expand on this already growing credit insurance market.
- Shares trading 0.51% higher premarket