ALX Oncology down 5% following updated phase 1b results for solid tumors candidate

  • Shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) are down 5% premarket after the company released additional data from a phase 1b trial of evorpacept in solid tumor malignancies.
  • Updated results were in two cohorts: gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer patients receiving evorpacept plus Herceptin (trastuzumab) plus chemotherapy; and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients receiving evorpacept plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab) with and without chemotherapy.
  • Results in the first cohort showed initial objective response rate ("ORR") of 72.2% with a median duration of response ("mDOR") of 14.8 months, a 12-month overall survival ("OS") rate of 79%, and a median overall survival ("mOS") of 17.1 months.
  • In patients with head and neck cancer who did not receive prior treatment, evorpacept had an initial ORR of 38.5% with a 12-month OS rate of 87.5%. mOS was not reached in combination with pembrolizumab + 5FU + platinum.
  • Read about recent study study of evorpacept in myelodysplastic syndromes.
