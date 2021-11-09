Hot Stocks: RBLX, TDUP, REAL rise on earnings; AMC slips; HOOD discloses hack
Nov. 09, 2021
- Earnings news inspired most of the major movers in Tuesday's pre-market action. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was one of the standouts, expanding its value by more than a quarter thanks to strong financial figures.
- Secondhand retailers The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and thredUP (NASDAQ:TDUP) showed strength as well, with each releasing a blockbuster earnings report of its own.
- Elsewhere, AMC (NYSE:AMC) lost ground in the wake of its quarterly release, despite better-than-expected results.
- Outside of earnings headlines, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) staged a pre-market retreat after it disclosed a hack and its business model suffered a regulatory setback in Europe.
Gainers
- Roblox (RBLX) reported adjusted EBITDA for its latest quarter that slipped to $135.7M, compared to a figure of $161M last year. Still, the company's bookings soared 28% to nearly $638M, a fact that contributed to a 26% pre-market rally in its stock price.
- The RealReal (REAL) represented another standout pre-market gainer, with earnings news driving a 14% rise in its stock price. The company reported a narrower-than-expected loss, with revenue that rose more than 50% from last year to reach $118.8M.
- Fellow secondhand apparel retailer thredUP (TDUP) also got a boost from quarterly results. The company beat expectations on its top and bottom lines, with revenue growth that approached 35%.
- On the news, TDUP posted a nearly 20% pre-market rally.
Decliners
- Robinhood (HOOD) retreated about 3% in pre-market action after the company disclosed a hack that compromised millions of names and emails. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that EU regulators are prepared to release a review that would ban payments for order flow.
- AMC (AMC) topped expectations with a narrower loss and revenues that expanded more than sixfold compared to last year's COVID-impacted results. However, shares dipped about 5% before the opening bell.
- The stock had risen going into the earnings announcement, leading to some sell-on-the-news reaction to the results. At the same time, the company's CEO sounded a cautious note in describing the movie theater chain's situation, noting that "no one should have any illusions that there is not more challenge ahead of us still to be met."
