WestRock gains after topping estimates despite industry headwinds
Nov. 09, 2021 8:36 AM ETWestRock Company (WRK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) trades higher after topping FQ4 estimates and guiding for FQ1 adjusted EBITDA of $600M to $700M and adjusted EPS of $0.56 to $0.67 vs. $1.12 consensus.
- Bank of America says the guidance from WRK likely reflects the timing of inflation, supply chain challenges and more maintenance downtime.
- "Consumer continues to be behind on inflation whereas Corrugated is positive price/cost, so this may be a factor. Our recent research suggests some of the larger players in containerboard had difficulty with paper supply in C3Q and this may be a factor for WRK as well."
- BofA keeps a Buy rating on WRK due to valuation of 7X the 2022 EV/EBITDA estimte, which compares favorably to peers at 8X. Favorable demand fundamentals in the containerboard and box market are also noted.
- Shares of WestRock (WRK) are up 2.84% premarket to $50.26 after the earnings topper.