Tronox to raise dividend, buy back as much as $300M in stock
Nov. 09, 2021 8:38 AM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- In an update of its capital allocation policy, Tronox (NYSE:TROX) says its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $300M in stock and plans to increase the annualized dividend to $0.50/share beginning in Q1 2022.
- Tronox says it intends to allocate remaining free cash flow after capital expenditures, stock buybacks and dividend payments towards continued reductions in its debt.
- "Following the expected repayment of an additional $200M in debt before the end of the first quarter of 2022, Tronox will have paid down ~$800M in debt to achieve our previously announced $2.5B gross debt objective ahead of our 2023 target," Co-CEO Jean-François Turgeon says.
- Tronox recently reported better than expected Q3 earnings while issuing disappointing guidance on sales volumes.