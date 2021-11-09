Tronox to raise dividend, buy back as much as $300M in stock

Nov. 09, 2021 8:38 AM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • In an update of its capital allocation policy, Tronox (NYSE:TROX) says its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $300M in stock and plans to increase the annualized dividend to $0.50/share beginning in Q1 2022.
  • Tronox says it intends to allocate remaining free cash flow after capital expenditures, stock buybacks and dividend payments towards continued reductions in its debt.
  • "Following the expected repayment of an additional $200M in debt before the end of the first quarter of 2022, Tronox will have paid down ~$800M in debt to achieve our previously announced $2.5B gross debt objective ahead of our 2023 target," Co-CEO Jean-François Turgeon says.
  • Tronox recently reported better than expected Q3 earnings while issuing disappointing guidance on sales volumes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.