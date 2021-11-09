Amyris continues downward slump, down 23% on $400M senior notes offering
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) declines 27%, continuing its slump from a day before as it proposes to offer $400M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026.
- Company intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $60M aggregate principal amount of notes.
- Notes will mature on November 15, 2026.
- Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, remaining net proceeds for the repayment of existing senior debt instruments and for general corporate purposes.
- Company expects to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions.
- Yesterday, the stock slumped 8% after earnings miss.