Amyris continues downward slump, down 23% on $400M senior notes offering

Wooden blocks with PRICE word and yellow down arrow, impacts of Covid-19 disruption, global economy financial crisis business concept

ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) declines 27%, continuing its slump from a day before as it proposes to offer $400M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026.
  • Company intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $60M aggregate principal amount of notes.
  • Notes will mature on November 15, 2026.
  • Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, remaining net proceeds for the repayment of existing senior debt instruments and for general corporate purposes.
  • Company expects to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions.
  • Yesterday, the stock slumped 8% after earnings miss.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.