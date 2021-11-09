Philip Morris International pushes FDA on Iqos imports
Nov. 09, 2021 8:45 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM), MOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) reportedly met with the FDA on Friday of last week to make its case on why the company and rival Altria Group (NYSE:MO) should be allowed to import and sell Iqos devices in the U.S.
- Sources tell CNBC that Philip Morris believes Iqos is unique in its design and ability to convert smokers and that the U.S. International Trade Commission overstepped with its initial ruling. "The presidential review process can disapprove of the ITC’s final determination on a few counts, and we believe there is a pretty strong case for that," stated Philip Morris exec Deepak Mishra last week.
- Both tobacco stocks are roughly flat in the premarket session.
