Moderna requests EU nod to use COVID-19 shot in children
Nov. 09, 2021 8:56 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) said that the company sought clearance from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 – 11 years.
- In July, EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) endorsed the vaccine named Spikevax for administration in adolescents aged 12 years and above.
- The newly-submitted variation to the conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for regulatory clearance of two doses of Spikevax at the 50µg dose level is based on data from the Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in those aged 6 – 11 years.
- “This marks our first submission for the use of our vaccine in this age group,” CEO Stéphane Bancel noted.
- Meanwhile, citing a comparatively higher risk of rare cases of heart inflammation, France's public health authority has backed the use of the rival COVID-19 jab from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) instead of Moderna’s (MRNA) vaccine, Reuters reports.
- "Within the population aged under 30, this risk appears to be around five times lesser with Pfizer's Comirnaty jab compared to Moderna's Spikevax jab," the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) said on Monday. HAS carries no legal power to ban or license therapeutics, but it functions as an advisor to the government.
- In October, for similar reasons, Nordic countries took a cautious stand against the use of Moderna’s (MRNA) COVID-19 shot in the younger population.