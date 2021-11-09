Workhorse Group misses on revenue

  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS): Q3 Net loss was $81.1M.
  • Revenue of -$0.58M (-203.6% Y/Y) misses by $1.48M.
  • CEO comment: “We have assembled an experienced, capable management team, strengthened our balance sheet, dropped the USPS lawsuit, identified our upcoming three-year capital needs and improved our internal communication processes. We still have many steps ahead of us to become a successful company; this process will require us to increasingly focus on our customers, further develop industry leading technology, make hard decisions about what is essential to our operations, develop common, lean systems and then profitably grow the business. With the strong industry fundamentals and tailwinds we have in our sector, I am optimistic that Workhorse will be prepared to deliver the best-in-class vehicles for the commercial electric vehicle market starting in 2023.”
