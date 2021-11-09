Sysco shows sales growth against pre-pandemic comparisons
Nov. 09, 2021 9:04 AM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) reports sales growth of 8% in FQ1 as compared to the pre-pandemic level seen for the same quarter in 2019. The food supplier saw a sequential improvement during the quarter. The exit rate for FQ1 is noted to have been stronger than the overall quarter, indicating increasing strength in the food away-from-home market. Local case volume within U.S. broadline operations increased 23.8%, while total case volume within U.S. broadline operations increased 28.1%.
- Gross profit increased 33.9% to $3.0B compared to the year-ago period and was up 2.3% compared to the 2019 level.
- Cash flow from operations was $110.8M for the first 13 weeks of FY22 as Sysco prioritized investments in inventory in support of managing product availability during the snap back better than the industry and also purposefully invested in longer-lead inventory.
- Shares of Sysco are up 0.08% premarket to $80.47 following the mixed earnings report.