OpenText launches proposed senior notes offerings for redeeming outstanding notes

Nov. 09, 2021 9:07 AM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and its wholly owned subsidiary launched proposed offerings of $1B in total principal amount of senior unsecured fixed rate notes.
  • Net proceeds to be used for redeeming in full the outstanding $850M principal amount of OpenText's 5.875% notes due 2026 and pay the make-whole premium of $25M that will be paid in connection with such redemption of the 2026 Notes.
  • Balance proceeds for general corporate purposes, including potential future acquisitions.
  • The precise timing, size and terms of the offerings are subject to market conditions and other factors.
