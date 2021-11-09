Netcapital acquires ValuCorp assets and business
Nov. 09, 2021 9:10 AM ETNetcapital Inc. (NCPL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Netcapital (OTCQX:NCPL) acquired the assets and business of ValuCorp, business valuation firm with expertise in a wide array of strategic advisory services, including M&A advisory, capital raising, and restructuring.
- Transaction terms were not disclosed.
- ValuCorp plans to leverage its expertise, technology, methodologies, and data to support Netcapital's private company clients with validation strategies to provide guidance as to their pricing and valuation.
- Gilburd will remain as CEO and President of ValuCorp and will operate the business as a wholly owned subsidiary of Netcapital.