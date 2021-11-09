International Game Technology jumps 9% after raising FY guidance

Gamer Room

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) reports Q3 consolidated revenue of $984M, up 21% compared to last year, beats consensus by $3M.
  • Bifurcating revenue: Global Lottery revenue rises 14% to $652M, as sustained momentum drives 9% global same-store sales growth.
  • Global Gaming revenue of $289M, up from $216 million in the prior year and $274M sequentially as market recovery progresses.
  • Digital & Betting revenue increases 37% to $43M, with double-digit growth across activities.
  • Operating income of $212M, up 144% prior year.
  • Net interest expense of $79M compared to $101M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $407M compared to $287M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, highest in company history.
  • Total liquidity of $2.2B as of September 30, 2021.
  • Net debt leverage improves to 3.8x from 6.4x at December 31, 2020; net debt reduced by $1.2B year-to-date
  • Raised FY Outlook: Revenue of ~$4.1B; Updated operating income outlook to ~$900M from ~$800M; Cash from operations of ~$850M-$900M; Capital expenditures below $300M.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats consensus by $0.22.
  • Previously: International Game Technology EPS beats by $0.22, beats on revenue (Nov. 9)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.