International Game Technology jumps 9% after raising FY guidance
Nov. 09, 2021 9:11 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) reports Q3 consolidated revenue of $984M, up 21% compared to last year, beats consensus by $3M.
- Bifurcating revenue: Global Lottery revenue rises 14% to $652M, as sustained momentum drives 9% global same-store sales growth.
- Global Gaming revenue of $289M, up from $216 million in the prior year and $274M sequentially as market recovery progresses.
- Digital & Betting revenue increases 37% to $43M, with double-digit growth across activities.
- Operating income of $212M, up 144% prior year.
- Net interest expense of $79M compared to $101M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $407M compared to $287M.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, highest in company history.
- Total liquidity of $2.2B as of September 30, 2021.
- Net debt leverage improves to 3.8x from 6.4x at December 31, 2020; net debt reduced by $1.2B year-to-date
- Raised FY Outlook: Revenue of ~$4.1B; Updated operating income outlook to ~$900M from ~$800M; Cash from operations of ~$850M-$900M; Capital expenditures below $300M.
- GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats consensus by $0.22.
