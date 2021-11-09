Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin led cyber security company, Contrast Security secures $150M funding
Nov. 09, 2021 9:38 AM ETRPD, SPLK, PANW, VRNS, CYBR, FTNT, WPCABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Next-gen code security tools, Contrast Security closes $150M in a Series E round of funding at a greater than billion-dollar valuation.
- The oversubscribed round was led by Liberty Strategic Capital, founded by former Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, together with 100% participation from existing Contrast investors Warburg Pincus, Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, Microsoft's M-12 Fund, AXA Venture Partners and Acero Capital.
- Company is a modern and comprehensive Application Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprises to write and release secure application code faster.
- The executive order and the rapid adoption of DevSecOps transformation has increased the demand for Contrast's approach to code security across healthcare, financial services, government, and technology sectors.
- "The global economy is running on software applications. We are now seeing business leaders, including Microsoft and Google, commit publicly to spend billions of dollars in order to decrease cybersecurity risks in today's fast paced application economy. Supported by President Biden's recent executive order, our customers, governments, and many of the world's largest companies are investing in prevention and resilience against software cyber attacks." said Alan Naumann, CEO.
