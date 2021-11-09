Fed's Powell: We will look beyond headline numbers to determine full employment

Nov. 09, 2021 9:36 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Testifies Before Senate Committee

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the central bank will look beyond headline numbers to determine when it has reached its goal of maximum employment.
  • Speaking at a central bank conference on diversity and inclusion, the Fed chief argued that a wide variety of statistics are needed to tell whether economic strength has provided a benefit to everyone.
  • "While monetary policy does not target any particular group of people, when we assess whether we are at maximum employment, we purposely look at a wide range of indicators, and we are attentive to disparities in the labor market," Powell said in a pre-recorded video presentation.
  • The Fed chair did not comment directly on current monetary policy but his remarks played into a common theme he has struck recently when explaining the need for further stimulus, despite strong economic growth and signs of inflation.
  • In Tuesday's speech, Powell emphasized that he will apply a broad definition to the concept of "maximum employment," as presented as part of the central bank's monetary policy mandate.
  • "It was with this in mind that my colleagues and I on the Federal Open Market Committee, as part of last year's update to the Fed's monetary policy framework, defined maximum employment as a broad and inclusive goal," he noted.
  • Several high-profile Fed officials have made comments this week, suggesting that policymakers remain split on how aggressively the central bank should respond to the lingering inflation threat.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gave a relatively dovish outlook, saying that the economy will likely see "a low rate environment for some time to come."
  • Meanwhile, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard provided a more hawkish view, predicting two rate hikes in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.