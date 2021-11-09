Fed's Powell: We will look beyond headline numbers to determine full employment
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the central bank will look beyond headline numbers to determine when it has reached its goal of maximum employment.
- Speaking at a central bank conference on diversity and inclusion, the Fed chief argued that a wide variety of statistics are needed to tell whether economic strength has provided a benefit to everyone.
- "While monetary policy does not target any particular group of people, when we assess whether we are at maximum employment, we purposely look at a wide range of indicators, and we are attentive to disparities in the labor market," Powell said in a pre-recorded video presentation.
- The Fed chair did not comment directly on current monetary policy but his remarks played into a common theme he has struck recently when explaining the need for further stimulus, despite strong economic growth and signs of inflation.
- In Tuesday's speech, Powell emphasized that he will apply a broad definition to the concept of "maximum employment," as presented as part of the central bank's monetary policy mandate.
- "It was with this in mind that my colleagues and I on the Federal Open Market Committee, as part of last year's update to the Fed's monetary policy framework, defined maximum employment as a broad and inclusive goal," he noted.
- Several high-profile Fed officials have made comments this week, suggesting that policymakers remain split on how aggressively the central bank should respond to the lingering inflation threat.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gave a relatively dovish outlook, saying that the economy will likely see "a low rate environment for some time to come."
- Meanwhile, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard provided a more hawkish view, predicting two rate hikes in 2022.