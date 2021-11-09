Tesla sells fewer China-made vehicles in October than prior month

Nov. 09, 2021 9:36 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor210 Comments
  • Tesla (TSLA -0.2%) reports China-made electric cars sales slipped 3% M/M and +348% Y/Y to 54,391 units in the month of October - Reuters.
  • In September, the company sold 56,006 China-made cars, +26.5% from 44,264 units in August.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) exported 40,666 China-made vehicles in the month of October, vs. 3,853 in September.
  • Local deliveries were 13,725 cars, down 74% from September.
  • China's passenger vehicle sales squeezed 14% Y/Y to 1.74M units for the month.
  • Chinese EV giant BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) reported October EV sales of 88,898 (+90% Y/Y).
  • In October, Li Auto delivered 7,649 cars, XPeng sold 10,138 vehicles and Nio delivered 3,667 units.
  • The company opened its 1,000th Supercharger station in Mainland China and built a new R&D center in Shanghai during the month.
  • The company is also said to be looking at using second factory site in Shanghai.
  • The EV maker, has posted record revenue and profit in Q3. Produced 237,823 vehicles in Q3 (+64% Y/Y) and delivered 241,391 vehicles (+73%).
  • The company's shares slipped yesterday after Elon Musk initiated a Twitter poll to sell 10% of his stake.
