Roblox jumps 30% after strong earnings point to robust fourth quarter ahead
Nov. 09, 2021 9:48 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has vaulted 29.8% out of today's market open, backing up its postmarket gains following last night's earnings report.
- The company posted bookings that topped analyst estimates and slashed losses even with the pressure of users able to return to non-Roblox activities with the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
- It was a strong bookings beat, Jefferies said, likely tied to international strength (an early focus for growth at the company, along with older users).
- User growth and engagement were in line with expectations which means monetization is outperforming, the firm says. And it notes that October data so far indicates the trends are holding.
- Morgan Stanley also says October trends are "significantly ahead" after the strong Q3, where daily active users were 3% above its expectations and time spent 1% above. The October results are more important: Excluding the Halloween weekend outage, bookings, DAUs and hours would have been 7%, 17% and 10% above expectations respectively.
- That's bullish near-term as October is usually Q4's trough, but "we think these trends speak to RBLX’s better than appreciated growth runway and ability to continue to grow its user base, engagement and monetization ... even through reopening," analyst Brian Nowak and team write, adding that a growing, engaged user base is key to bull-case opportunities including advertising, sponsorships and e-commerce.
- Aging up its user base is helping as well, with DAUs 13 and over growing 48% year-over-year and becoming a majority of total users.
- The firm is reviewing its model but it currently has an Overweight rating and $88 price target, now well below current price of $99.98.
- Roblox is also one of the companies laying claim to the burgeoning metaverse that Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is emphasizing as the way forward for his company.