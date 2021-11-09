Shell, Norsk Hydro team up to explore green hydrogen
Nov. 09, 2021 9:58 AM ETShell Plc - ADR (SHEL), NHYDYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) plan to work together to explore jointly producing green hydrogen to help decarbonize its own operations and supply customers in heavy industries and road transport, Reuters reports.
- The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding and say they have started initial work to identify opportunities to produce and supply renewable hydrogen, first in Europe for the companies' own consumption as well as for the broader market.
- Norsk Hydro says hydrogen production could be placed in locations where both companies have relatively high gas consumption, and where there is potential to deliver to a third-party market such as refineries or other process industries that already use "grey" hydrogen made from non-renewable power.
- The Third Point hedge fund recently amassed a $500M-plus stake in Shell and said it wants the company to split into separate fossil fuels and renewables companies.