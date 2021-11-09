Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.54 (-184.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278.01M (+38.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RRGB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.