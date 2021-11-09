GE CEO: Split follows years of deleveraging, operational improvements
Nov. 09, 2021 10:28 AM ET General Electric Company (GE) By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- General Electric CEO Larry Culp said Tuesday that the conglomerate's decision to break into three separate companies followed a massive deleveraging campaign it has waged over the past three years, as well as operational improvements in the particular businesses.
- Speaking to CNBC, the head of GE (NYSE:GE) added that splitting the companies will give each of them added focus and accountability, along with "sharper" capital allocation.
- GE (GE) announced that it will spin off its healthcare business in early 2023. This will be followed in 2024 by a similar transaction that will create a third standalone company consisting of GE Renewable Energy, GE Power and GE Digital.
- The remaining product lines within the legacy GE operation will create an aviation-focused company.
- Asked about the timeline for the proposed spinoffs, Culp argued that healthcare operations are "closest to being ready" to exist as a standalone entity.
- He pointed to operational reasons for this conclusion, as well as the fact that the company previously considered an IPO of the healthcare business, which means some of the legwork for a spinoff has already been completed.
- On the timing of the decision, Culp noted that GE has reduced its debt load by $75B over the past three years, setting the stage for splitting its businesses.
- Culp noted that it weighed other options before landing on the spinoff choice and remains open to other possibilities if they present themselves.
- "If something were to change over time, we'll certainly be open-minded in that regard. We wouldn't shut that off," he said.
- Asked about the overall economy, Culp reported "robust" demand but complained about "very real" supply chain challenges.
- He predicted continued issues on the supply front "at least through the next several quarters."
- GE jumped about 5% in Tuesday's early trading, rising to $114.25 at about 10:15 AM ET. A pop at the open took the stock $116.17, setting a new intraday 52-week high.
- The stock has been drifting higher lately, although it has largely held to a range since March, until Tuesday's advance took the stock above resistance.
- GE posted notable gains early in the year but has underperformed the broader market over the past six months. Going into the split announcement, the stock had gained about 2% since early May.
- This advance compares to a nearly 12% climb in the S&P 500 over that time: