Nov. 09, 2021

  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) forms a private-share offering program for its wealthiest clients to enable them to invest in private companies, executives told the Wall Street Journal.
  • The program is expected to go live next year and will be facilitated by a new hire, Mike Gaviser, who previously held senior fundraising jobs at KKR and AllianceBernstein, the WSJ notes.
  • The price of admission to the program is at least $20M in assets.
  • In addition, Morgan Stanley (MS) executives told the WSJ that companies will set the price on any shares issued or traded on its new platform, allowing for companies to control the price.
  • "People want to invest in companies they know and use," EquityZen Founder Phil Haslett told the WSJ. "And today those are often private companies."
  • The WSJ points out that Morgan Stanley (MS) is an investor in a private-shares trading business that Nasdaq spun out in July.
  • Shares of MS rise slightly by 0.1% in early trading.
