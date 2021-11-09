Morgan Stanley to offer wealthy clients private-share offering program - WSJ
Nov. 09, 2021 10:32 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) forms a private-share offering program for its wealthiest clients to enable them to invest in private companies, executives told the Wall Street Journal.
- The program is expected to go live next year and will be facilitated by a new hire, Mike Gaviser, who previously held senior fundraising jobs at KKR and AllianceBernstein, the WSJ notes.
- The price of admission to the program is at least $20M in assets.
- In addition, Morgan Stanley (MS) executives told the WSJ that companies will set the price on any shares issued or traded on its new platform, allowing for companies to control the price.
- "People want to invest in companies they know and use," EquityZen Founder Phil Haslett told the WSJ. "And today those are often private companies."
- The WSJ points out that Morgan Stanley (MS) is an investor in a private-shares trading business that Nasdaq spun out in July.
- Shares of MS rise slightly by 0.1% in early trading.
- Previously, (Aug. 23) Wall Street issued $42B of bonds in the private-label mortgage market in Q2.