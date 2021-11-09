Sweetgreen sets IPO terms valuing eatery at ~$2.7B; Robinhood users to get shot at shares (update)
- Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) unveiled terms Tuesday for an IPO that will value the popular salad-bowl chain at some $2.7B. The company, which counts tennis star Naomi Osaka as a backer, also disclosed plans to offer up to 1% of its IPO stock to investors with accounts at Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD).
- The company wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it will sell 12.5M Class A shares through the initial public offering at an expected $23-$25/share range. The firm has also granted underwriters the option to buy some 1.9M extra shares for overallotments.
- Plans call for the Class A shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SG.” The company will also have Class B shares for co-founders Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru.
- Each Class B share will carry 10 votes vs. one vote per Class A share. That will give the company co-founders 59.6% of the voting power.
- All told, SG expects to have about 106.3M Class A and B shares following the IPO, or some 108.2M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options.
- Assuming Class A and B shares carry the same price, that will value SG at between $2.4B and $2.7B on a non-diluted basis. The exact value will depend on where the IPO prices within its expected range and how many overallotment shares underwriters purchase.
Sweetgreen (SG) wrote in its revised S-1 that it expects to net some $274.5M if its IPO prices at a midpoint $24 a share. That will rise to about $316.8M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options.
SG said it “cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds [from] this offering," but that it plans to spend some money developing technology acquired through the recent purchase of small salad-bowl chain Spyce Food Co. The firm expects to use other funds for general corporate purposes.
Founded in 2007, Sweetgreen (SG) operates a popular chain of 140 restaurants in 13 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, with the eateries focusing on healthy salads with names like “Guacamole Greens” and “Kale Caesar.”
The firm counts tennis star Naomi Osaka as a celebrity investor and brand ambassador, and its menu includes a “Naomi Osaka Bowl” consisting of her favorite ingredients.
The chain’s other pre-IPO investors include AOL co-founder Steve Case’s Revolution Growth, plus affiliates of Anchorage Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price and billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital. Additionally, Case serves on the company’s board.
