EPAM Systems acquires digital agency, Emakina
Nov. 09, 2021 10:33 AM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- EPAM Systems (EPAM +0.3%) acquired Belgium-headquartered Emakina, multi-award-winning digital agency with strong presence across Central and Western Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and North America, Emakina Group will enhance EPAM's digital experience practice.
- Emakina designs and delivers innovative solutions to help clients build strong relationships with their customers.
- "Together, our combined capabilities connect strategic thinking with continuous execution—fusing strategy, engineering, creativity and analytics together to better serve our customers," President of EU and APAC Markets at EPAM commented.
- Post squeeze out period completion (Nov.30), EPAM will own 100% of shares of Emakina; currently it holds 98.69% of the shares.