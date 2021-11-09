LifeStance Health sinks to a post-IPO low after earnings miss
Nov. 09, 2021 10:37 AM ETLifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- LifeStance Health Group (LFST -33.5%) has lost more than a third of value to reach a post-IPO low after the company’s earnings for Q3 2021 lagged expectations.
- However, the revenue for the quarter at $176.8M beat the consensus after ~70% YoY growth from the corresponding period in 2020.
- Meanwhile, net loss reached $120.5M rising more than 36 times from the previous year as general and administrative expenses expanded ~734.2% YoY to $162.9M.
- “Despite the labor challenges faced by the healthcare industry and others, our ability to attract high quality clinical talent—the heart of our organization—is a testament to our mission and commitment to a positive societal impact,” remarked CEO Michael Lester.
- Yet, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ:LFST) reiterated the previously-issued guidance that also drove shares lower in August as it lagged Street forecasts at the time.