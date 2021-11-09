LifeStance Health sinks to a post-IPO low after earnings miss

Nov. 09, 2021 10:37 AM ETLifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • LifeStance Health Group (LFST -33.5%) has lost more than a third of value to reach a post-IPO low after the company’s earnings for Q3 2021 lagged expectations.
  • However, the revenue for the quarter at $176.8M beat the consensus after ~70% YoY growth from the corresponding period in 2020.
  • Meanwhile, net loss reached $120.5M rising more than 36 times from the previous year as general and administrative expenses expanded ~734.2% YoY to $162.9M.
  • “Despite the labor challenges faced by the healthcare industry and others, our ability to attract high quality clinical talent—the heart of our organization—is a testament to our mission and commitment to a positive societal impact,” remarked CEO Michael Lester.
  • Yet, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ:LFST) reiterated the previously-issued guidance that also drove shares lower in August as it lagged Street forecasts at the time.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.