Bayer rises after swinging to Q3 profit; head of crop science unit to depart
Nov. 09, 2021
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +1.2%) moves higher after Q3 EBITDA jumped 16% Y/Y to €2.09B (~$2.4B), topping an average analyst forecast of €1.94B, and revenues rose 15% to €9.78B.
- Bayer swung to a Q3 net profit of €85M from a €2.74B net loss a year earlier, when results were weighed by problems in the agriculture division.
- The company announces Liam Condon, the head of its crop science unit which includes Monsanto, will depart at the end of the year; no explanation was provided.
- Q3 sales in the agricultural division - which has been by billions in provisions related to legal woes involving the Roundup weedkiller - jumped 26% to €3.85B.
- In Bayer's pharmaceuticals business, sales of prescription medicines rose more than 7% to €4.54B, led by better than expected sales of its Eylea eye drug.
- Q3 consumer health sales rose 11% to €1.35B, helped by continued high demand for nutritional products.
- The company also raised guidance for FY 2021 adjusted EPS to €6.50-€6.70 after currency swings, up from €6.39 in 2020 and slightly higher than previous guidance of €6.40-€6.60.