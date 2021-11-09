Tactile Systems down 30% following Q3 2021 earnings miss, outlook adjustment

Nov. 09, 2021 10:43 AM ETTactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Shares of Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD -30.1%) are down precipitously following Q3 2021 earnings that missed on both revenue and EPS.
  • The company swung to a net loss of $3.4M in the quarter from net income of $2.4M in Q3 2020.
  • Revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $52.5M.
  • CEO Dan Reuvers said the company's Q3 results were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 delta variant and prolonged recovery from the pandemic.
  • The company also adjusted its full-year revenue outlook as follows: $203.5M-$206.M compared to $216.3M-$224.5M previously.
