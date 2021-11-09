Ebix slumps following Q3 revenue miss
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) reports mixed fiscal third-quarter results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS.
- Q3 revenues were up 24.3% Y/Y to $191.74M, well below the consensus of $211.8M. Adjusted EPS was $0.77, coming in $0.22 ahead of consensus estimates.
- Non-GAAP operating income for Q3 2021 was essentially flat at $35.3M compared to $35.8M in Q3 2020.
- Cash generated from operations was $18.2M, compared to $13.4M in the prior year and $13.1M in Q2 2021.
- "Despite the cumulative spending in the 9-month period of approximately $101 million on repayments of debt, cash interest payments, capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, dividend payments, cash taxes and reduction of outstandings in India working capital facilities, our total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments was $109.8 million at 9/30/21, as compared to $120.4 million at 09/30/20,"
- "Our total debt was $50 million lower than total debt on 09/30/20. Also, our working capital was a solid $175.5 million as of 09/30/21 as compared to $148.6 million as of 09/30/20".
