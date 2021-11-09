Energizer Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 10:42 AM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+23.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $736.01M (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.