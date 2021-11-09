Kornit Digital Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 10:46 AM ETKornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.23M (+55.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KRNT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.