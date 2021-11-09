Carrols Restaurant Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 09, 2021 10:47 AM ETCarrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-288.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $417.99M (+2.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, TAST has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
