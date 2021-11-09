Ardmore Shipping Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 10:49 AM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 (-85.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.81M (-45.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.