  • Netflix (NFLX +0.6%) will be bringing its megahit Squid Game back for another season, its creator suggests.
  • There's been so much pressure and demand that "I almost feel like you leave us no choice," says Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed the show.
  • "But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently," he says, though it's "too early to say when and how."
  • He promises that show protagonist Gi-hun "will come back; he'll do something for the world."
  • If confirmed, that fits into the "unsurprising news" file. Squid Game has become one of Netflix's biggest hits, hitting No. 1 in all of Netflix's service countries and joining a small group of shows that have streamed 3 billion minutes in a single week.
