EuroDry Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 09, 2021 5:35 PM ETEuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.42 (+8740.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.86M (+207.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EDRY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.